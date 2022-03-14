Soul Hackers 2 Second Trailer Provides New Look At Story and Gameplay
A new Soul Hackers 2 trailer has been shared online today, providing a new look at the upcoming role-playing game by Atlus.
The new trailer, which can be watched below complete with English captions, provides a new look at the game's characters, story, and gameplay.
Soul Hackers 2 has been announced last month for PC and consoles. The game will be the sequel of the original Soul Hackers, a Shin Megami Tensei series spin-off game that has been remade for the Nintendo 3DS a few years back. While this version of the original is the only one that made it to the West, the sequel is surprisingly not coming to Nintendo Switch, at least this August.
Soul Hackers 2 launches on PC via Steam and the Windows Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on August 25th on consoles and on August 26th on PC.
Soul Hackers 2 will be released on August 26 for next-gen platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S as well as PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Produced and directed by Eiji Ishida and Mitsuru Hirata, other featured staff includes music composed by Monaca, character designs by Shirow Miwa and Production Manager Shinjiro Takata.
In a war between devil summoners, it is up to Ringo and her team to decrypt destiny and save the world from apocalypse.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 299
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter