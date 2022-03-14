Soul Hackers 2 Second Trailer Provides New Look At Story and Gameplay

A new Soul Hackers 2 trailer has been shared online today, providing a new look at the upcoming role-playing game by Atlus.

The new trailer, which can be watched below complete with English captions, provides a new look at the game's characters, story, and gameplay.

Soul Hackers 2 has been announced last month for PC and consoles. The game will be the sequel of the original Soul Hackers, a Shin Megami Tensei series spin-off game that has been remade for the Nintendo 3DS a few years back. While this version of the original is the only one that made it to the West, the sequel is surprisingly not coming to Nintendo Switch, at least this August.

Soul Hackers 2 launches on PC via Steam and the Windows Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on August 25th on consoles and on August 26th on PC.