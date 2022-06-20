Soul Hackers 2 to Feature Performance and Graphics Modes on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X; PC Graphics Options Revealed

Soul Hackers 2 will feature Performance and Graphics display modes on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, Atlus confirmed today.

On its official Japanese website, the Japanese company confirmed that the two display modes will be available on current generation consoles, allowing users to prioritize framerate to achieve smooth 60 FPS or graphics to achieve 4K resolution. Settings can be changed at any time during the game by accessing the Config menu.

Soul Hackers 2 Summer Game Fest Hands-On Preview

In today's website update, Atlus also reconfirmed the Soul Hackers 2 PC system requirements and also provided a few screenshots that showcase the graphics settings that will be available. In addition to resolution, framerate, and V-Sync settings, it will be possible to change shadows quality, enable Ambient Occlusion, Bloom and Antialiasing, change Render Scale, and more.





In case you missed the Soul Hackers 2 system requirements, you can find them below.

Soul Hackers 2 Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450, 1 GB or AMD Radeon HD 5770, 1 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 22 GB available space

Additional Notes: Low 1080p @ 30 FPS (80% Render Scale) Soul Hackers 2 Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760, 2 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 22 GB available space

Additional Notes: High 1080p @ 60 FPS (100% Render Scale)

Soul Hackers 2 launches on August 26th, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the next entry in the series by checking out Kai's hands-on preview.