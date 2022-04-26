Soul Hackers 2 New Summoners Guide Video Showcases Dungeon Exploration, Combat and More

New Soul Hackers 2 gameplay footage has been shared online today, showing more of the upcoming JRPG by Atlus.

The new footage, which can be watched below complete with English subtitles, is the second volume of the Summoners Guide series which provides details on the game's story, characters and mechanics. Today's video shows, among other things, dungeon exploration and combat.

Soul Hackers 2 is the second entry in the Shin Megami Tensei spin-off series. The upcoming game, which will come with features inspired by the first entry in the series as well as brand new mechanics, is launching on consoles and PC this August. The game is sadly skipping the Nintendo Switch console for now, which is quite surprising, considering the original game debuted in the West with the Nintendo 3DS remake.

Soul Hackers 2 will be released on August 26 for next-gen platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S as well as PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Produced and directed by Eiji Ishida and Mitsuru Hirata, other featured staff includes music composed by Monaca, character designs by Shirow Miwa and Production Manager Shinjiro Takata. In a war between devil summoners, it is up to Ringo and her team to decrypt destiny and save the world from apocalypse.

