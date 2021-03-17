Horizon Zero Dawn, Subnautica, and More to be Free Through Sony’s Play at Home Initiative

Last year Sony launched their Play at Home initiative, which offered games like Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free to help folks ride out the pandemic, and now they’re expanding the program in a big way. Sony already offered 2016’s Ratchet & Clank for free at the beginning of March, and now they’ve revealed they’re going to be offering 11 more games for free for a limited time, including the acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn!

Horizon Zero Dawn will be available to download and keep from April 19 to May 14. Meanwhile, the following 10 indie titles will be available from March 25 until April 22…

Sony’s Free PlayStation Games Initiative Returns, Starting With Ratchet & Clank This March and Extending Through June

Abzû

From the artistic mind behind Journey, Flower, and The Pathless, ABZÛ is a beautiful underwater adventure that evokes the dream of diving. Immerse yourself in a vibrant ocean world full of mystery and bursting with color and life.

Enter the Gungeon

Enter the Gungeon is a gunfight dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge roll and table-flip their way to personal absolution by reaching the legendary Gungeon’s ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past.

Rez Infinite

Prepare yourself for the ultimate version of Rez, a thrilling journey of sights and sounds and shooting action, remastered and upgraded by members of the original development team exclusively for PS4 and (optional) PlayStation VR.

Subnautica

You have crash-landed on an alien ocean world, and the only way to go is down. Subnautica’s oceans range from sun-drenched shallow coral reefs to treacherous deep-sea trenches, lava fields, and bio-luminescent underwater rivers. The water teems with life: Some of it helpful, much of it harmful.

The Witness

The Witness is a single-player game in an open world with dozens of locations to explore and over 500 puzzles. This game respects you as an intelligent player and it treats your time as precious. There’s no filler: each of those puzzles brings its own new idea into the mix. So, this is a game full of ideas.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR)

Get a whole new perspective on platform games, thanks to PlayStation VR, in this daring rescue operation. Take control of Astro in a massive adventure to rescue his crew, where the PS VR headset puts you right in the thick of the action. Judge every jump with accuracy and be curious – there are lots of secrets to discover in your daring quest.

Moss (PSVR)

Moss is a single-player action- puzzle game and new IP from Polyarc tailor-made for the VR platform. In Moss, players meet Quill, a young mouse with dreams of greatness beyond the confines of her settlement. While exploring the woods, she finds a mysterious Glass Relic and an ancient magic is awakened.

Thumper (PSVR)

Thumper is rhythm violence -- classic rhythm-action, blistering speed, and brutal physicality. You are a space beetle. Brave the hellish void and confront a maniacal giant head from the future. Every crushing impact is interwoven with a pounding original soundtrack. To reach synesthetic bliss, you must go through rhythm hell.

Paper Beast (PSVR)

Experience a dreamlike odyssey in virtual reality. Discover a wild ecosystem, born from lost Internet data. Be the first to explore a world inhabited by exotic and surprising creatures, and shape your environment to overcome obstacles and puzzles. Unravel the mysteries of Paper Beast, a game born from the imagination of Eric Chahi (Another World, From Dust).