Will Sony purchase remake specialist Bluepoint Games? Recent rumors suggest as much, and according to a ResetEra administrator, it’s actually only a matter of time.

Remember last year’s acquisition rumor from ResetEra forum member ‘MarsipanRumpan’ that claimed that the deal between both companies was already being finalized? Well, this claim created quite the ruckus on the forums as, until now, this very deal hasn’t been announced just yet and users have been demanding ‘MarsipanRumpan’ to be banned for spreading incorrect information.

ResetEra forum moderator ‘Transistor’, however, has now also chimed on the matter, backing up ‘MarsipanRumpan’, and has said that the acquisition is pretty much a given at this point. Actually, it’s said to be only just a matter of when. We’ve included the relevant part of his lengthy post on the forums down below:

“First off, I want to say how disappointed in this community I am”, ‘Transistor writes”. “The amount of hostility in this thread is unwarranted. This community needs to be better about how it treats one another.”

“As for MarsipanRumpan, he's not going to get banned, so chill the fuck out. There's been smoke from multiple sources about Bluepoint being acquired by Sony, so it's pretty much going to happen, it's just a matter of when. I had faith enough that it was going to happen so I would never have to ban them in the first place. I don't like actual ban bets and don't tend to entertain them.”

Recently, we reported that PlayStation acquisitions might be even more likely as Sony recently ramped up its entertainment investments.

Do you believe that Sony will indeed be purchasing Bluepoint Games? What are your thoughts about it? Which game would you like to see being remastered by Bluepoint for Sony’s PlayStation 5 next? Hit the comments down below.