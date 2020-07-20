This Unofficial UE4 Metal Gear Solid Remake Demo Boss Fight Footage Is Quite Amazing

Demo gameplay of an impressive-looking unofficial Unreal Engine 4 Metal Gear Solid Remake has surfaced online.

The demo of the ‘Ghost of the Shadow Moses’ video was sent to ‘Youtuber’ BlueDrake by a developer who wants to remain anonymous at this point. As pointed out, we’re only looking at demo gameplay here, and the video only shows some of the game’s base mechanics.

Once the project has been completed, the team aims to release the entire remake for free to the entire community. The gameplay demo below shows the boss fight between Solid Snake and Metal Gear Rex – the boss near the end of the game.

From the looks of it, the final Metal Gear Solid Remake will only include the game’s boss fights, but it’s an impressive project nonetheless. Check out the demo gameplay down below:

As this sure looks like a promising project, let's hope that Konami doesn't decide to take it down down due to copyright infringements.

Metal Gear Solid was released for the original PlayStation back in 1998 and is being considered as one of the best games ever created. The succes of the title spawned several sequels and spin-offs, including 2001's Metal Gear Solid: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear Solid 4, Peace Walker, Metal Gear Rising, Metal Gear Solid V; Ground Zeroes, the Phantom Pain, and various others.