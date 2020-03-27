Sony is not expecting any major impact in the Game & Network Services for the current fiscal year, but there's the risk of delays for games in production moving forward.

In a new note posted on the company's official website, it has been confirmed that, although no issues have emerged so far, Sony is monitoring the risk of delays in production schedules of first-party and partner studios' games. No mention is made of the PlayStation 5, which releases later this year.

Sony estimates that there will be no material impact on this business for the current fiscal year.

Although no issues have emerged so far, Sony is carefully monitoring the risk of delays in production schedules for game software titles at both its first-party studios and partner studios, primarily in Europe and the U.S.

As of now, we know of two major releases that could be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic: The Last of Us Part II, which is releasing on May 29th, and Ghost of Tsushima, releasing on June 26th. The highly anticipated second entry in the Naughty Dog series has already been delayed once, so another delay would definitely be disappointing. However, as the game releases in late May, The Last of Us Part II may be safe if the situation improves in the following weeks.

It was during the last few weeks, as we were closing out sections of the game, that we realized we simply didn’t have enough time to bring the entire game up to a level of polish we would call Naughty Dog quality. At this point we were faced with two options: compromise parts of the game or get more time. We went with the latter, and this new release date allows us to finish everything to our level of satisfaction while also reducing stress on the team.

