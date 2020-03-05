Sony’s and Sucker Punch’s long-awaited Ghost of Tsushima finally has a solid release date, and the game is arriving sooner than you might expect! With Sony being so quiet on the subject, many were looking forward to a late-summer release (at the earliest) for Ghost of Tsushima, but it turns out the game is coming our way in June.

Sony has also released a new Ghost of Tsushima story trailer, which gives us a better sense of the game’s world and supporting cast. We meet main character Jin Sakai’s uncle and mentor, Lord Shimura, and the villainous Khotun Khan, who leads the invading Mongol army you’ll facing off against. Of course, we also get a taste of plenty of samurai action and bloodshed. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Uncharted Movie Adds Antonio Banderas and a Netflix Star to its Cast

With a release date finally set, Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders are now open, and Sony is offering the usual array of special editions. The $70 Digital Deluxe Edition includes the following (click the image for full resolution):

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes a digital copy of the game along with the Hero of Tsushima skin set, which provides an additional in-game horse, saddle, mask, sword, and armor set for Jin. The Digital Deluxe also includes two in-game items: the Charm of Hachiman’s Favor and one technique point, as well as a Samurai PS4 dynamic theme. There’s also a digital mini art book by Dark Horse, plus our Director’s Commentary, in which our creative team sits down with a renowned Japanese historian to look at the world of Ghost of Tsushima and how it compares to the real-life events that inspired it.

The $70 physical Special Edition includes the following:

The Special Edition includes a SteelBook case plus a voucher for an in-game Hero of Tsushima mask and sword skin, Charm of Hachiman’s Favor, one technique point, the Director’s Commentary, and the digital mini art book.

And finally, there’s the fancy $170 Collector’s Edition:

Death Stranding Gets a June PC Release Date, Steam Buyers Get an Extra Pre-Order “Treat”

The Collector’s Edition includes a replica mask. It’s a re-creation of one you’ll wear in the game, and it’s heavy (made from polyresin). On top of that, there’s also a sashimono (war banner) just like you’ll see in the game that’s nearly 4.5 feet long, and a traditional-style furoshiki (wrapping cloth). You’ll also get a copy of the game with a SteelBook case, a physical 48-page mini art book by Dark Horse, and an artistic rendition of our full world map printed on cloth. Also included is a voucher for all of the digital content from the Digital Deluxe Edition listed above.

Ghost of Tsushima sneaks onto PS4 on June 26. Are you eager to finally play Sucker Punch’s latest?