Sony Has Closed Its Manchester Studio, Which Was Working on a PSVR Game

GamesIndustry.biz reports today that Sony has closed its Manchester studio and all of its employees have been made 'redundant', meaning they're now in need of a job.

The Manchester studio, founded in 2015, was working on an unannounced PlayStation VR game whose fate is now unclear.

Sony's Manchester studio is the third one in the United Kingdom to be shut down in recent years, after Evolution Studios (the makers of Motorstorm and Driveclub) in March 2016 and then Guerrilla Cambridge (who developed Killzone: Mercenary for the PS Vita and RIGS: Mechanized Combat League for PSVR) in January 2017. There are still two PlayStation studios in the UK though, namely Media Molecule (which is about to release Dreams on PlayStation 4, at last) and London Studio, which made the VR game Blood & Truth, released in May 2019.