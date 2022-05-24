Sony Confirms PS3 Games Streamed Through PlayStation Plus will Not Support DLC; PS3 Game Lineup Confirmed

The new PlayStation Plus program has brought a lot of questions from the community regarding how the new service will work. One of the main questions surrounds whether the "full" experience brought by streamed games will be available. Today, it's been confirmed that the PlayStation 3 games that will be part of the revamped PlayStation Plus subscription service will not support DLC.

According to the latest VGC report, Sony confirmed that PlayStation 3 games would not have support for DLC. Why? Well, it's because PS3 games have to be streamed in order to be played. This has been an issue since the inception of PlayStation Now, and, unfortunately, it will not change in the revamped version of PlayStation Plus.

Additionally, the list of PlayStation 3 games that will be available for streaming has been revealed by Sony. The following PS3 titles have been confirmed for inclusion in the service:

Asura’s Wrath

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Crash Commando

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Demon’s Souls

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

echochrome

F.E.A.R.

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

ICO

inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS 2

Lost Planet 2

Loco Roco Cocoreccho!

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Puppeteer

Rain

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus

Resistance 3

Super Stardust HD

Tokyo Jungle

When Vikings Attack

Since these games won't have DLC support enabled, this means that Asura's Wrath's additional episodes (and Street Fighter crossover) will not be available; Crash Commando's Heist Map Pack will not be accessible; Lost Planet 2 players will have to play without the Monster Hunter collaboration armor, among other examples.

Some people might ask. Why can't PlayStation 3 games have access to DLC while PlayStation 4 games do? The answer is simple. While PlayStation 4 games can be streamed, they also can be downloaded. Thus, they have support for DLC due to this very reason. Meanwhile, PS3 games can only be streamed at this time, meaning that they can't have support for DLC.