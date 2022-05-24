Sony Confirms PS3 Games Streamed Through PlayStation Plus will Not Support DLC; PS3 Game Lineup Confirmed
The new PlayStation Plus program has brought a lot of questions from the community regarding how the new service will work. One of the main questions surrounds whether the "full" experience brought by streamed games will be available. Today, it's been confirmed that the PlayStation 3 games that will be part of the revamped PlayStation Plus subscription service will not support DLC.
According to the latest VGC report, Sony confirmed that PlayStation 3 games would not have support for DLC. Why? Well, it's because PS3 games have to be streamed in order to be played. This has been an issue since the inception of PlayStation Now, and, unfortunately, it will not change in the revamped version of PlayStation Plus.
Additionally, the list of PlayStation 3 games that will be available for streaming has been revealed by Sony. The following PS3 titles have been confirmed for inclusion in the service:
- Asura’s Wrath
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Crash Commando
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Demon’s Souls
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- echochrome
- F.E.A.R.
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- ICO
- inFAMOUS
- inFAMOUS 2
- Lost Planet 2
- Loco Roco Cocoreccho!
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Puppeteer
- Rain
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
- Resistance 3
- Super Stardust HD
- Tokyo Jungle
- When Vikings Attack
Since these games won't have DLC support enabled, this means that Asura's Wrath's additional episodes (and Street Fighter crossover) will not be available; Crash Commando's Heist Map Pack will not be accessible; Lost Planet 2 players will have to play without the Monster Hunter collaboration armor, among other examples.
Some people might ask. Why can't PlayStation 3 games have access to DLC while PlayStation 4 games do? The answer is simple. While PlayStation 4 games can be streamed, they also can be downloaded. Thus, they have support for DLC due to this very reason. Meanwhile, PS3 games can only be streamed at this time, meaning that they can't have support for DLC.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter