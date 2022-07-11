Menu
Company

Sony Aims for the Esports Crowd as It Wants to Become the ‘Nike of Gaming Gear’

Ule Lopez
Jul 11, 2022
Sony PlayStation

Everyone knows Sony has expanded its gaming division beyond just the console realm. We could talk about how they have been pushing games to the PC platform more aggressively than ever before. However, the real focus will be placed on a more IRL aspect. Recently, a Sony executive has stated that the company is aiming to become the Nike of gaming gear.

While some people might chuckle, some of our avid readers might have probably noticed this shift already. The company has become more aggressive with its assistance of the eSports crowds as of late. We have the company acquiring one of the most significant fighting game events of all time (EVO). We also have the recently announced InZone lineup, which includes peripherals for hardcore PC players, including monitors and headsets.

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
The Last of Us Remake Animator Reacts on “Cash Grab” Comment; Says He’s “in Awe of the Work”

According to executive deputy President Kazuo Kii (who spoke in an interview with Nikkei), this is only the beginning for Sony. The exec talked about Sony's advantage in the TV industry and even dropped the bombshell that the hardware they are trying to push onto the market is going to be geared to PC players, not PlayStation users:

Many existing producers trace their origins to PC manufacturing. Because monitors are designed to display data, there are problems to overcome with vibrancy and contrast. Sony is unique in that we come from a background in TV manufacturing. We take pride in our picture technology. We look forward to showing customers our immersive experience and realism.

Kazuo also stated that Sony would focus on what top esports gamers want. The company's vision is that they wish to become a gaming gear company on par with high-end gear producers such as Nike and Mizuno.

The vision we have in mind is that of Mizuno and Nike providing shoes for athletes. You can win prize money in esports. If a monitor’s response time lags even slightly, you lose. Sony products aren’t going to let people engaged in these grueling battles down.

Will they succeed in this venture? Nobody knows. Sony certainly has a lot of competition ahead, considering that many gaming hardware manufacturers try to deliver the best experience for players. While Kazuo's words ring true with the eSports scene, it also takes much more than just promises of performance enhancements to be ahead of the curve.

Whatever the result might be. It'll be interesting to see what Sony offers inside the hardware space.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order