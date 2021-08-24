MSI has unveiled that its latest generation of gaming PC cases fully supports the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 standard, delivering transfer speeds of up to 20 Gbps.

MSI's Gaming PC Cases Offer Super High Transfer Speeds With USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Technology

The USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 standard is incorporated in MSI's full MPG and MAG lineup of gaming cases, allowing gamers and consumers to enjoy faster transfer speed and a standard USB connection at their disposal.

Besides catering to the specific needs of current gamers with existing products, MSI is also dedicated to paving the path for future industry standards with upcoming technologies. In a beautiful parallel of rudimentary technological advancement, the existence of the Type-C port transformed itself from a pioneering product feature to a ubiquitous cardinal requirement for many tech products you see today. The widespread adoption of the Type-C port is no news. While USB Type-C describes the physical connector, USB 3.2 Gen 2 exemplifies the transmission capabilities of said port.

USB 3.2 Gen 2 has a transfer speed of 10Gbps. To further juice things up, the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 has a transmission speed of 20Gbps. Many existing, recently released, or upcoming MSI gaming PC cases' Type-C port on the IO port supports USB 3.2 Gen 2x2. This allows gamers with up to 2X the transfer speed compared to last generation cases. MSI has demonstrated its new transfer speed capabilities through the following benchmarks:





Users can synergize these MSI PC cases with MSI motherboards by bridging a USB Gen2 Type-C port. Although current MSI motherboards’ front Type-C only supports USB 3.2 Gen 2's 10Gbps transmission speed, we believe that USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 will become the norm soon. This upcoming norm not only applies to future MSI motherboards but also to other devices too.