Some Apple Silicon Macs Are Experiencing WiFi Connectivity Issues And Speed Drops

Apple's latest macOS 13 Ventura update is causing WiFi connectivity issues and speed drops on some Macs with Apple Silicon. The internet speeds are slower than expected which results in poor video quality and unexpected call drops. Some users are also saying that the WiFi connectivity drops altogether. Scroll down to read more details on the issue and if Apple is planning a potential fix.

Macs with M1 and M2 series of chips are experiencing WiFi connectivity issues and more

A WiFi installation company for businesses called Meter published a blog post, suggesting that Macs with M1 and M2 chips are experiencing WiFi connectivity issues. Meter and other wireless vendors have filed reports and it is a "known issue on Apple's part." Meter explains:

“Although these issues can manifest in various ways, the underlying issue is the same: throughput and speeds drop, devices get disconnected randomly, and fail to rejoin the network."

The IT Services department at UCLA is also aware of the issue and has been tracking the performance through its service status dashboard. The IT team suggests that Apple will fix the issue in its upcoming macOS 13 Ventura update which is expected to arrive sometime this week.

Apple has promoted the latest macOS Beta to a Release Candidate, addressing the peer-to-peer issue affecting Wi-Fi connectivity for Apple MacBook M1/M2 devices and Apple Mobiles devices. All testing with both the Beta and Release Candidate has been positive and IT Services, Apple, and other campus entities have not been able to reproduce the issue. We will provide another update once we are notified of an official release of macOS 13.1.

At this point, it is not yet clear how widely spread the issue is. Nonetheless, we will update you guys as soon as further details on the fix are available. Are you experiencing WiFi connectivity issues on your M1 or M2 Macs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.