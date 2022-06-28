M2 MacBook Pro Speed Test Comparison Shows it is Slower Than M1 MacBook Pro – Video

Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Pro features the new M2 chip with enhanced performance capabilities. It was previously reported that the 256GB M2 MacBook Pro features a slower SSD performance compared to the M1 MacBook Pro with 256GB storage. It was discovered that the M2 model featured a single NAND storage chip, while the older M1 model was equipped with two NAND chips. In a real-world speed test comparison, the M1 MacBook Pro beats the M2 variant. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

M1 MacBook Pro Beats The New M2 MacBook Pro in Speed Test Comparison Possibly Due to The Different NAND Storage Chip

The M1 and M2 MacBook Pro models part of the test are both 256GB variants. The M2 MacBook Pro with a higher storage configuration would perform differently. However, if you are looking to buy the base model of the M2 new MacBook Pro, check out the real-world speed test below.

It was discovered that the M2 MacBook Pro with 256GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM was slower compared to the M1 model with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM. The performance comparison has been conducted by the YouTube channel Max Tech with multiple usage tests that include Lightroom, Photoshop, Final Cut Pro, file transfers, and multitasking.

In the multitasking RAM test, the M1 chip easily beats the M2 MacBook Pro with faster app launch times and content loading speed. The older chip was again faster in the image export test in Lightroom while apps were running in the background. The M1 variant took 3 minutes and 36 seconds to export 50 images while the M2 MacBook Pro took 4 minutes and 12 seconds. You can check out the M2 MacBook Pro speed test comparison against M1 MacBook Pro below for more details.

The built-in 8GB of unified memory of the M2 MacBook Pro is being used simultaneously for several processes. On the other hand, the notebook is using SSD for virtual memory. Due to the virtual memory swapping, the M2 MacBook Pro loses to the M1 variant in the speed test comparison.

At this point, Apple has not shared its side of the story of why it opted for a different NAND chip in the M2 MacBook Pro. We will wait for more tests to determine if the performance is indeed related to the NAND chips. This is all for now, folks. Share your views with us in the comments section below.