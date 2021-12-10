Sniper Elite 5 to Deliver More Headshots in 2022, Will be a Day 1 Xbox Game Pass Launch
Get ready for a whole lot more exploding Nazi skulls, because Rebellion Entertainment has announced Sniper Elite 5 for a 2022 release. Set in 1944 in France, Sniper Elite 5 promises the series’ largest, most open levels yet, more customization, a Deathloop-style PvP invasion mode, and, of course, even more gruesome slow-motion headshots. Speaking of the latter, you can check out a few of them in Sniper Elite 5’s debut trailer, below.
Looking like yet another solid effort in this underrated series! Need to know more? Here are Sniper Elite 5’s key features:
- Expansive Campaign – real-world locations have been captured using photogrammetry to recreate a living, immersive environment, and multiple infiltration and extraction points and kill list targets provide a whole new perspective on each mission. Take on the Nazi plot solo or work with a partner, with improved co-op mechanics allowing you to share ammo and items, give orders and heal each other.
- Advanced gunplay physics and traversal – use ziplines, slide down slopes and shimmy along ledges to reach the perfect vantage point, or to sneak past a sharp-eyed lookout. Factor in rifle stock and barrel options along with gravity, wind and heart rate while you line up your sights on the target.
- High calibre customisation – use workbenches to customise and upgrade virtually every aspect of your weapon. Change scopes, stocks, barrels, magazines and more. Rifles, secondary weapons, and pistols all have a huge variety of options. On top of that you can select the ammo to suit your target, from armour-piercing right down to non-lethal.
- Invasion mode drop-in PVP – invade another player’s Campaign as an Axis sniper and engage in a deadly game of cat and mouse, providing a new dimension to the challenge as you stalk your prey. Alternatively, as Karl you can call for assistance and have a second sniper drop in to help you out of a tricky situation.
- Tense adversarial multiplayer – customise your character and loadout and earn XP, medals and ribbons as you take on competitive 16 player battles that will really test your sharpshooting skills. If co-op’s more your style, you can team up with up to 3 other players against waves of enemies in Survival mode.
- Enhanced kill cam – more realistic and grisly than ever, the trademark X-ray kill cam returns, showing you the true destructive power of each shot. Bones deflect bullets unpredictably, ripping a new path through enemy bodies. SMGs and pistols can also trigger kill cams, including multiple shots in dramatic slow motion.
Sniper Elite 5 takes aim at PC (via Steam, Epic, and Windows), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 sometime in 2022. And yes, the game will also be an Xbox Game Pass Day 1 release.
