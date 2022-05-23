AMD Radeon RX 6000 Raise the Game Bundle Offers Saints Row and Sniper Elite 5 for Free

Do you have plans to get your hands on a new AMD Radeon RX 6000-series graphics card, including the newly-launched RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT models? Well, if you buy from the right retailer, you can net yourself a nice little bonus, as the latest AMD Raise the Game Bundle includes the upcoming Sniper Elite 5 and Saints Row reboot!

All 6000-series cards, including the AMD Radeon RX 6400, 6500 XT, 6600, 6600 XT, 6650 XT, 6700 XT, 6750 XT, 6800, 6800 XT, and 6900 XT, are eligible. Those who purchase any of the cards between May 10 and August 13 from participating retailers will receive a coupon code, and that coupon must be redeemed by September 13 to get in on the bundle. Participating retailers include Newegg and Microcenter in the US, Box, CCL, and Scan in the UK, and Cybertek, Cdiscount, and Mindfactory in Europe (that’s just a small sampling – check out the full retailer list here).

AMD has also confirmed that Sniper Elite 5 will get a “Day 0” driver on PC, which will include full FSR 1.0 support.

Who else is ready for some Sniper Elite 5 action? Radeon is ready with a Day-0 driver and #FSR support in @Rebellion’s latest title in the series. #SE5 is also included in our upcoming Raise the Game bundle. Learn more here: https://t.co/WZO8fpCxE7 pic.twitter.com/cg9SAqSxXh — Radeon RX (@Radeon) May 23, 2022

Haven’t been keeping up with either Sniper Elite or Saints Row? Here’s everything you need to know about the Saints Row reboot. Meanwhile, here the official description for Sniper Elite 5, which is set to launch later this week…

Expansive Campaign – real-world locations have been captured using photogrammetry to recreate a living, immersive environment, and multiple infiltration and extraction points and kill list targets provide a whole new perspective on each mission. Take on the Nazi plot solo or work with a partner, with improved co-op mechanics allowing you to share ammo and items, give orders and heal each other.

– real-world locations have been captured using photogrammetry to recreate a living, immersive environment, and multiple infiltration and extraction points and kill list targets provide a whole new perspective on each mission. Take on the Nazi plot solo or work with a partner, with improved co-op mechanics allowing you to share ammo and items, give orders and heal each other. Advanced gunplay physics and traversal – use ziplines, slide down slopes and shimmy along ledges to reach the perfect vantage point, or to sneak past a sharp-eyed lookout. Factor in rifle stock and barrel options along with gravity, wind and heart rate while you line up your sights on the target.

– use ziplines, slide down slopes and shimmy along ledges to reach the perfect vantage point, or to sneak past a sharp-eyed lookout. Factor in rifle stock and barrel options along with gravity, wind and heart rate while you line up your sights on the target. High calibre customisation – use workbenches to customise and upgrade virtually every aspect of your weapon. Change scopes, stocks, barrels, magazines and more. Rifles, secondary weapons, and pistols all have a huge variety of options. On top of that you can select the ammo to suit your target, from armour-piercing right down to non-lethal.

– use workbenches to customise and upgrade virtually every aspect of your weapon. Change scopes, stocks, barrels, magazines and more. Rifles, secondary weapons, and pistols all have a huge variety of options. On top of that you can select the ammo to suit your target, from armour-piercing right down to non-lethal. Invasion mode drop-in PVP – invade another player’s Campaign as an Axis sniper and engage in a deadly game of cat and mouse, providing a new dimension to the challenge as you stalk your prey. Alternatively, as Karl you can call for assistance and have a second sniper drop in to help you out of a tricky situation.

– invade another player’s Campaign as an Axis sniper and engage in a deadly game of cat and mouse, providing a new dimension to the challenge as you stalk your prey. Alternatively, as Karl you can call for assistance and have a second sniper drop in to help you out of a tricky situation. Tense adversarial multiplayer – customise your character and loadout and earn XP, medals and ribbons as you take on competitive 16 player battles that will really test your sharpshooting skills. If co-op’s more your style, you can team up with up to 3 other players against waves of enemies in Survival mode.

– customise your character and loadout and earn XP, medals and ribbons as you take on competitive 16 player battles that will really test your sharpshooting skills. If co-op’s more your style, you can team up with up to 3 other players against waves of enemies in Survival mode. Enhanced kill cam – more realistic and grisly than ever, the trademark X-ray kill cam returns, showing you the true destructive power of each shot. Bones deflect bullets unpredictably, ripping a new path through enemy bodies. SMGs and pistols can also trigger kill cams, including multiple shots in dramatic slow motion.

Sniper Elite 5 launches on May 26, while Saints Row arrives on August 23. AMD hasn’t revealed when the Raise the Game coupons can be redeemed yet, but obviously, you should be able to do it by the time Sniper Elite 5 launches this Thursday.