AMD Radeon RX 6000 Raise the Game Bundle Adds Forspoken to its Stacked Lineup

AMD is further sweetening the deal for those who pick up one of their Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards, including the new RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT. Last month we learned the latest AMD Raise the Game Bundle will include Sniper Elite 5 and the Saints Row reboot, and now they’ve added a third game – Square Enix’s anticipated action-RPG Forspoken!

All 6000-series cards, including the AMD Radeon RX 6400, 6500 XT, 6600, 6600 XT, 6650 XT, 6700 XT, 6750 XT, 6800, 6800 XT, and 6900 XT, are eligible. Those who purchase any of the cards between May 10 and August 13 from participating retailers will receive a coupon code, and that coupon must be redeemed by September 13 to get in on the bundle. Participating retailers include Newegg and Microcenter in the US, Box, CCL, and Scan in the UK, and Cybertek, Cdiscount, and Mindfactory in Europe (that’s just a small sampling – check out the full retailer list here). AMD’s coupon redemption portal is now open.

Haven’t been keeping up with Forspoken? Here are the game’s key features…

- Lead Frey on an unforgettable journey in her search for a way home after being mysteriously transported to a breathtaking, fantastical land. Unravel the mysteries of Athia as Frey travels through the calamitous Break and discovers how to wield an immense power. A Beautiful and Cruel Open-World - Explore the sprawling realms of Athia, a striking land of remarkable vistas and otherworldly creatures brought to life through stunning graphics and cutting-edge technology. Venture deep into corrupted territories where a mysterious darkness defiles everything it touches.

Sniper Elite 5 is available now, while Saints Row arrives on August 23 and Forspoken is slated for October 11. Which game are you most excited to tackle with your spiffy new RX 6000?