Sniper Elite 5 New Comparison Videos Highlight Low Resolution on Xbox Series X, Solid Performance on PlayStation Consoles

New Sniper Elite 5 comparison videos have been shared online, showcasing how the latest entry in the series by Rebellion run on Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

The first comparison video, which has been shared online by ElAnalistaDeBits, compares the game running on Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, highlighting how it uses dynamic resolution on the current-gen systems. The resolution of the Xbox Series S version seems to be on the low side, as it is dynamic 1080p, with the most common resolution being 972p.

Sniper Elite 5 Review – Jäger Beware

Series S Dynamic 1080p / 60fps (common 972p) 80,60Gb Series X Dynamic 2160p / 60fps (common 2088p) 80,60Gb ONE 900p / 30fps 39,60Gb ONE X 2160p / 30fps 39,60Gb

The PlayStation versions of Sniper Elite 5 are compared on another video shared online by Cycu1 which highlights stable performance on all systems. The game, however, runs at 60 FPS only on Playstation 5.

Sniper Elite 5 is the latest entry in the series by Rebellion, and it is a game that fans of the franchise will love, as it is an iterative sequel, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

Sniper Elite 5 is very much an iterative sequel that builds upon what players already enjoy about the series without focusing too much on the innovation. That being said, x-ray vision headshots and invading players who just want to have a good time are both well worth the price of admission for a sniper tour of France.

Sniper Elite 5 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.