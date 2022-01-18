Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Is Barely Faster Than Exynos 2200 in AnTuTu; RDNA2-Based Xclipse 920 Gets Beaten in Latest GPU Test

Samsung did not share any performance numbers of the Exynos 2200 that it just recently announced, nor did it share how fast its AMD RDNA2-based Xclipse 920 GPU was against the competition, or the Mali-G78 found in last year’s Exynos 2100. Thankfully, the first results are here, showing that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 continues to dominate the Android charts while also revealing why Samsung did not showcase that performance data we are referring to.

Fresh GFXBench Results Show the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1’s Adreno 730 Continues to Reign Supreme

The Exynos 2200 was reportedly found in the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra. According to MySmartPrice, the flagship obtained 965,974 points in AnTuTu, while on Geekbench 5, the SoC scored 1108 and 3516 in single-core and multi-core, respectively. The Geekbench 5 results are exactly how we imagined the Exynos 2200 would perform since it utilizes the same tri-cluster CPU configuration as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

No Performance Numbers Were Revealed for Samsung’s RDNA2-Based Xclipse 920 GPU, Casting Doubt on Its Claims

The significant performance difference would be on the GPU side of things, where the Exynos 2200 features AMD’s RDNA2-based Xclipse 920, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 relies on its Adreno 730. Unfortunately, the latest revelation shows that the Xclipse 920 is slower than the Adreno 730, despite Samsung claiming that the new graphics processor would bring ‘console quality graphics’ to smartphones.

In GFXBench’s Aztec Ruins benchmark with Normal settings enabled, the Exynos 2200 manages 109 frames per second, while in a separate report, AnandTech stressed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and got 139.25 frames per second. The AnTuTu benchmark was a close call though, with XDA Developers reporting that Qualcomm’s flagship SoC obtained 977613 points, compared to the Exynos 2200’s score of 965,974. In both instances, the Xclipse 920 failed to put on a positive first impression.

These are not convincing results from a chipset that is supposedly taking advantage of a superior GPU architecture, which only means that some tweaking is in order for the Xclipse 920. This would also explain why Samsung did not bother sharing performance numbers during its official announcement, but the figures are now here in the open. Hopefully, the Korean manufacturer is able to make adjustments to the graphics processor and it may attain better results than the ones you are seeing right now, so stay tuned.

News Source: MySmartPrice