SMART Modular Announces 32 GB Low-Profile DDR4-3200 Mini-DIMMs!

SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc., and a leader in specialty memory, storage, and hybrid solutions, including memory modules, Flash memory cards, and other solid-state storage products.

Today, SMART Technologies, Inc announced its lineup of DDR4-3200 32 GB Low Profile industrial Mini-DIMMs.

SMART has several new 32 GB Mini-DIMMs which include Ultra Low Profile (ULP), and Very Low Profile (VLP) with registered and unbuffered ECC options to meet a wide range of use cases. SMART has been providing Mini-DIMM support for many years, offering customers long-term support as well as a reliable roadmap of new higher-density, higher-speed options.

SMART's DDR4-3200 32 GB industrial Mini-DIMMs go through extensive in-house environmental temperature screening to operate between -40°C to +85 °C, which makes SMART's DDR4 Mini-DIMMs an ideal solution for telecom and networking equipment being deployed under harsh operating conditions. These Mini-DIMMs also can be customized with ruggedizing features that can be added, such as conformal coating and anti-sulfur resistors, to protect this RAM against toxic operating conditions to allow for reliable, long-term operation.

These Mini-DIMMs are designed with more ground pins and more power compared to SO-DIMMS, the extra power and additional ground pins ensure robust system operation under harsh conditions. SMART's high-density industrial Mini-DIMM are offered in ULP height (17.78 mm) and VLP height of 18.75 mm to provide a wide range of compatibility with a wide variety of systems board height requirements.

Mini-DIMMs are supported by connectors from Molex and Foxconn, allowing Mini-DIMMs to be angled at 22.5°, mounted vertically, or at a right angle to the system board. These Mini-DIMMs have a robust latching mechanism that is designed for a seven or more year product lifecycle. Currently, Mini-DIMMs is one of the most versatile memory solutions which are primarily used in leading-edge telecom and network applications.

These various new Mini-DIMMs will be added to an already robust product family lineup of DDR4 Mini-DIMMs offered by SMART. For more information, contact SMART themselves here.

SMART is planning to showcase its line of Specialty Memory solutions at Embedded World Exhibition and Conference 2020 from February 25-27 at Nuremberg Messe in Germany. Attendees are encouraged to visit the stand, which is located in Hall 2, and stand 2-555, to learn more about SMART's full line of Specialty Memory products for the embedded industry.