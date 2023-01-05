TCL Surprises CES Attendees With Its Massive 98″ QLED TV & Q-Series Mini LED TVs

TCL revealed today the company's newest and largest television, the TCL 98-inch Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV. The company also introduced the new Q-series Mini LED TVs, offering superb color, premium picture quality, and unbelievable performance in the three models they will present this year.

TCL launches Class XL Collection in its 98-inch Smart TV & new Q-Series Mini LED displays for 2023

TCL's 98-inch Class XL Collection Smart TV is backed by the power of Google's innovative technology. The new 98-inch TV produces 4K HDR resolution and a vast array of colors using its QLED technology. The new Class XL Collection Smart TV offers Contrast Control Zone technology to enhance the contrast of images and HDR Pro Pack that features Dolby Vision.

Some of the highlighted features o the TCL 98" Class XL 4K UHD QLED include:

Superior 4K HDR picture quality

Wide Color powered by QLED technology

Contrast Control Zone technology maximizes contrast

Hands-free voice control, just say “Hey Google” to get started

HDR Pro Pack featuring Dolby Vision

What you want to watch, all in one place

Access thousands of streaming apps

Cast to your TV with Chromecast built-in

Easy Voice Control works with Alexa

AiPQ Engine technology intelligently enhances the picture as you watch

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) provides seamless, gameplay

Auto Game Mode for an optimized fast-response gaming experience

FullView edge-to-edge glass design

Cord cutting is made easy with a digital TV tuner and smart features built-in

WiFi 6 & Ethernet port

Natural Motion 480 for smooth clarity

Easy-to-use voice remote with shortcuts to popular apps

4 HDMI inputs (1 eARC)

This new intelligent television answers to hands-free voice control by saying "Hey Google" and access to various streaming applications. Google Chromecast is built into the television, but it also will be compatible with Amazon's Alexa intelligent assistant. TCL's AiPQ Engine technology will enhance the picture as you watch, and variable refresh rates will allow for tear-free gameplay.

2 of 9

For more intelligent TV inclusions, the TCL 98-inch Class XL Collection Smart TV uses Auto Game Mode for fast response times while gaming, edge-to-edge FullView glass design, and Natural Motion 480 for smooth clarity while using. The new television supports Wi-Fi 6 and has an Ethernet port for wired access and four HDMI outputs to hook up your favorite consoles and other supported devices. The manufacturer's retail suggested price is $8,499.99 and is available now.

The Q-Series will offer three models: the Q6, Q7, and QM8. The Q6 will offer TCL Quantum Dot QLED color performance, HighBright proprietary display, Auto Game mode, and variable refresh rates up to 120 Hz. The Q7 will offer many of the same features as the Q6. Still, it will upgrade the HighBright display to a HighBright Pro display, Full Array Pro, Full Array Local Dimming, and Game Accelerator featuring 240 Hz variable refresh rates and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification.

The QM8 offers the HighBright ULTRA Display from TCL, offering a QLED display type, the same features that come with the Q7, and will be available in 98-inch screen size. The new Q-series is anticipated to launch in the second quarter of 2023. No pricing has been made public by the company.

News Sources: TCL 1, 2