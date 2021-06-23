The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Next-Gen 2.5D Map Mod Offers a High Resolution Pseudo 3D Map

A new The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 2.5D map mod has been released, complete with high-resolution map textures, a cloud system, and more.

Created by modder ‘kjhgf’, this interesting new mod is available for the Special Edition of Skyrim, but should also work with the original version of the game, although meshes won’t work.

New The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Dark Knight Mod Introduces Impressive-Looking Ebony Armor and Shield

The mod offers users a better world map and features a pseudo-3D style (also known as 2.5D), high-resolution map textures, high-resolution normal maps, high-resolution cloud map and cloud system, high-resolution map overlays, and optimized world map meshes.

Other minor features of the ‘Prestige World Map’ mod include a map for Solstheim island and a map rollover sound. Down below you’ll find some screenshots from the mod in action:











Installation is fairly easy – just place the downloaded files in the game’s data folder.

Those interested can download this new Skyrim Next-Gen 2.5D Map PC mod via Nexusmods. As mentioned by the mod’s creator, the use of the HD LODs Textures SE re-texture mod is highly recommended.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available globally now across PC and consoles. The RPG is also available through Xbox Game Pass. The game was initially released back in 2011. The game’s remastered Special Edition, packing all DLCs, remastered art, and effects, volumetric god rays, dynamic depth of field, screen-space reflections, was released in 2016.