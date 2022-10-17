Menu
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Looks Amazing Running on RTX 4090 With Raytracing GI ReShade and Other Visual Enhancements

Francesco De Meo
Oct 17, 2022, 10:52 AM EDT
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Despite having been released more than 10 years ago, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim continues to look great, thanks to the hard work of modders and the power of new GPUs which can run the game with great performance even with tons of visual enhancements.

A new video shared today by Digital Dreams shows the fifth entry in the series by Bethesda running on an NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU complete with ray tracing global illumination ReShade and the Elysium Remastered modlist, which includes a lot of visual enhancements as well as an audio overhaul, more immersive sounds and more.

To celebrate the game's 10th anniversary, Bethesda released The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition on PC and consoles last year. The latest version of the game includes all of the base game content and its DLC expansions, as well as new content from Creation Club, like quests, dungeons, bosses, and more. The Anniversary Edition also made its debut on Nintendo Switch last month.

EPIC FANTASY REBORN
Skyrim reimagines and revolutionizes the open-world fantasy epic, bringing to life a complete virtual world open for you to explore any way you choose.

LIVE ANOTHER LIFE, IN ANOTHER WORLD
Play any type of character you can imagine, and do whatever you want; the legendary freedom of choice, storytelling, and adventure of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is realized like never before.

YOU ARE WHAT YOU PLAY
Choose from hundreds of weapons, spells, and abilities. The new character system allows you to play any way you want and define yourself through your actions.

BATTLE DRAGONS
Battle ancient dragons like you’ve never seen. As Dragonborn, learn their secrets and harness their power for yourself.

INCLUDED CONTENT
The Anniversary Edition includes the core game, pre-existing and new Creation Club content, plus all three official add-ons: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.

