The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Skyros Mod Aims To Recreate The Entire Game Of Thrones’ World

Many are the ambitious total conversion mods that have been released over the years for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and despite the game being rather old at this point, more are currently in development.

A new video shared on YouTube by Heavy Burns provides a new look at one of the most ambitious Skyrim mods ever, Skyros. This total conversion mod aims to recreate Game of Thrones' Westeros as accurately as possible, allowing players to journey from Dorne and the Reach to the Wall and experience for themselves the beauty of the world created by George R.R. Martin. The story will also make players feel part of Westeros, as it begins right at the start of the A Game of Thrones novel, as King Robert Baratheon reaches Winterfell.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Skyros has been in development for over a year, and a release date has yet to be confirmed. Given the mod's scope, however, we shouldn't expect to see its release anytime soon. More information on the project can be found on its official Discord server.

The latest version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is the Special Edition, which is now available on PC and consoles worldwide. This enhanced version has been further expanded last year with the Anniversary Edition, which added more content to the game:

