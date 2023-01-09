The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim New Mod Properly Shows Character In Menus

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been improved considerably since its release by the hard work of modders, and even ten years after the release of the game, dedicated fans are adding new welcome features to one of the most popular role-playing games ever made.

The Show Player in Menus mod finally makes the game show the player's character properly, with multiple options for the camera and support for other mods that change the UI. The mod is also fully compatible with the Special Edition and Anniversary Edition.

This The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition mod rotates the camera around to face the player, as well as offset them to the right of the screen, when opening enabled menus. Based on Oblivion Style Inventory, now with support for SE/AE thanks to CommonLibSSE-NG.

Features

Show player in menus: inventory, container, barter, and/or magic

Support for SE/AE in one .dll plugin due to CommonLibSSE-NG

Change player position and rotation, and camera position, in-game using a MCM

MCM Helper support to autosave and autoload settings

Choose whether to hide the 3D .nif models for a variety of form types in each menu to prevent them from covering the player

Support for SmoothCam/True Directional Movement/Skyrim Souls RE

Works in first* (see Compatibility and Known Issues sections) and third person

Rotate character model in enabled menus using the right mouse button

As mentioned above, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is continuing to receive mods well over ten years after its original release. Last month, the role-playing game by Bethesda received not only a mod that introduces directional combat in the vein of Ubisoft's For Honor but also unofficial DLSS and FSR 2 support.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide, as well as on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.