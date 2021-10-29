Skyrim Anniversary Edition Trailer Provides a First Look at Fishing and Other New Content

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim officially turns 10 in November (it actually feels like it’s been with us longer) and Bethesda is celebrating with a new Anniversary Edition and next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades. The main selling point of the Anniversary Edition is that it will include all Creation Club add-ons released to date (Creation Club content is considered official by Bethesda, but is developed in conjunction with third parties and modders). There will even be some new Creation Club content, including fishing mechanics and a variety of quests and gear. You can check out the first overview trailer for Skyrim Anniversary Edition, below.

Here’s a bit more detail about some of the new content launching alongside the Anniversary Edition…

Fishing - Skyrim’s all-new Fishing mode creation lets you angle over 20 unique aquatic species across the area’s many bodies of water. Cook your catch for a meal, display it as trophy in your den or even keep it inside your own home aquarium – the choice is yours! With many of Skyrim’s fishing spots located in the region’s most breathtaking and tranquil spots, there’s nothing like unwinding on the shores as you tackle (pun intended) the questlines in this upcoming free creation.

Ghosts of the Tribunal – Players will get the opportunity to earn over a dozen new weapons and armors previously featured in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.

– Players will get the opportunity to earn over a dozen new weapons and armors previously featured in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. The Cause – This quest has players encounter the Mythic Dawn, who aim to form a new Oblivion gate, and features brand new enemies, locations, and weapons – not to mention a conjurable Daedric horse!

Those who already own Skyrim Special Edition can upgrade to Anniversary Edition, but the price of said upgrade isn’t yet known. That said, Bethesda will be offering everybody four free Creations regardless of whether you upgrade to the Anniversary Edition – Fishing, Survival mode, the Saints & Seducers storyline, and the Rare Curios gear pack.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 11. A Skyrim 10th Anniversary concert will livestream the same day.