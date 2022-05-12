Skullgirls Black Dahlia Character to be Playable at Combo Breaker 2022

Skullgirls 2nd Encore is well underway with its Season Pass, releasing its second DLC character, Umbrella, back in March, and Annie, the first character, releasing towards the end of 2021. Two more characters are on the way, and the first of the two, Black Dahlia, will be taking the stage sooner than we think.

Previously on Black Dahlia's development -all the way back at CEO 2021 in December- Black Dahlia was announced to be the third DLC character, complete with a teaser added to the very end of Umbrella's launch trailer, all but confirming that both of them would be playable in 2022.

Today, though, brings about another update concerning Black Dahlia. Combo Breaker 2022 is coming soon to Schaumburg, IL, with thousands of entrants across several main stage titles. Hidden Variable, in a tweet through the official Skullgirls Twitter account, revealed that Black Dahlia will be playable in early access exclusively at Combo Breaker 2022.

Black Dahlia will kill the competition at @ComboBreaker 2022! We are excited to announce that Black Dahlia will get her WORLD EXCLUSIVE early access playable debut at the Skullgirls booth!#cb2022 opens its doors in Schaumburg, IL on May 27-29.#SkullgirlsBlackDahlia pic.twitter.com/4rbUbQYAqW — Skullgirls (@Skullgirls) May 11, 2022

From May 27th, 2022, to May 29th, visitors to Combo Breaker will be able to try out Black Dahlia in a playable status before the PC's beta branch can. Obviously, animations and visuals will probably be unfinished and the general game balance relating to her. As such, the character may become stronger or weaker depending on reception in the early access event.

This process is the second major step in releasing Black Dahlia to the public (the first being confirming her as DLC). Sometime in the future, though, Steam users will be able to play as Black Dahlia and try her out for themselves. When that is exactly is unknown, but hopefully, it's soon.

Skullgirls 2nd Encore is available digitally on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Season Pass 1 is currently only available on PlayStation 4 and Steam.