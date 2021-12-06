Skullgirls Umbrella DLC Release Window Confirmed; New DLC Announced

Skullgirls 2nd Encore is well underway into its Season Pass of DLC. The teams at Future Club, Hidden Variable, and Autumn Games have released one DLC character thus far, being Annie, and has had a second character in beta testing on PC, Umbrella. It’s actually that second character that we’re here to talk about.

On Day 3 of Community Effort Orlando 2021 (better known as CEO 2021), Skullgirls was one of the event’s featured tournaments, and Top 8 was streamed yesterday. After its conclusion, two reveals were shown for the game, and you can watch the trailer below.

Umbrella’s trailer showcases some of her gameplay, including some of her special moves and a brand-new stage to come with her. It also shows a release date for the character, being in early 2022. One could guess that she’ll be releasing between January 2022 and March 2022. If so, we can add this DLC to the list of games and software that will be released in the first quarter of the year.

Umbrella’s DLC will be released on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. No details were offered for the Nintendo Switch version, leaving its fate currently uncertain.

However, that isn’t all that was shown in this trailer. In the final 30 seconds of it, a teaser was shown of the third DLC character, who has an unannounced release date. The third DLC character is Black Dahlia, a character who’s appeared in two other characters’ Story Modes prior to this. She appeared as one of the Medici mafia's enforcers during Squiggly's and Peacock's stories.

Black Dahlia has no release window other than 2022, but there will probably be more information that comes out later for her. More than likely, she’ll have a playable alpha or beta build for PC players to test and report bugs, like the previous two DLC characters. Stay tuned for more information regarding Black Dahlia's release date.

Skullgirls 2nd Encore is available now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. PC users can access the game's beta by owning the Season Pass.