Skip the Apple Watch Series 6 and Grab the Series 5 at a Flat $100 Discount
Amazon is currently offering various Apple Watch Series 5 models with a $100 discount. Starting at just $329, you can completely skip Series 6.
Apple Watch Series 5 is Available with $100 in Various Sizes, Colors and Finishes
Sure, the Apple Watch Series 6 has a lot of bells and whistles, but on the outside it’s identical to the Series 5 bar the new color finishes. It has a speedy processor, the same great always-on display, removable bands, ECG sensor, heart-rate monitor and more. You can grab it for a low starting price of just $329, which is a massive $100 drop from the usual $429.
GPS
Always-On Retina display
30% larger screen
Swimproof
ECG app
Electrical and optical heart sensors
Built-in compass
Elevation
Emergency SOS
Fall detection
At this point in time, the Apple Watch SE is a compromise despite its even lower price point. For example, you do not get the ECG sensor that you do on the Series 5, and this is extremely important if you want a wearable that keeps your entire body on check rather than focus on fitness.
You really have to do nothing in order to get the discount. Just add the Apple Watch to your cart and checkout. There are no discount codes nor any on-page coupons that need to be clipped.
