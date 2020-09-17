Amazon is currently offering various Apple Watch Series 5 models with a $100 discount. Starting at just $329, you can completely skip Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 5 is Available with $100 in Various Sizes, Colors and Finishes

Sure, the Apple Watch Series 6 has a lot of bells and whistles, but on the outside it’s identical to the Series 5 bar the new color finishes. It has a speedy processor, the same great always-on display, removable bands, ECG sensor, heart-rate monitor and more. You can grab it for a low starting price of just $329, which is a massive $100 drop from the usual $429.

GPS

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

Fall detection

At this point in time, the Apple Watch SE is a compromise despite its even lower price point. For example, you do not get the ECG sensor that you do on the Series 5, and this is extremely important if you want a wearable that keeps your entire body on check rather than focus on fitness.

You really have to do nothing in order to get the discount. Just add the Apple Watch to your cart and checkout. There are no discount codes nor any on-page coupons that need to be clipped.

Buy Apple Watch Series 5 from Just $329