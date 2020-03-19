Skip the 2020 iPad Pro and Save $100 on the 2018 11-inch Model

You heard that right. You can save $100 on a brand new 2018 iPad Pro which was retailing for $799 before being replaced by the newer model.

Apple's 2020 iPad Pro is an interesting little tablet in a lot of ways. But once you dive deep into the specs, you'll realize that you are not exactly gaining that much by spending the extra money. So it's best to stick with 2018's hotness and it's currently $100 off over at Amazon.

We've probably read out the specs of the 2018 iPad Pro more than we can remember. Anyway, here's what you will get with the tablet:

11-Inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with Promotion true Tone, and wide Color

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Usb-c connector for charging and accessories

Ios 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

The particular model on sale has 64GB of storage built right in and comes in a stealthy Space Gray finish. If you want to add an Apple Pencil 2 into the mix, you can save money on it too. Make sure you check out the deal on it here.

If you head over to B&H right now, you'll find numerous models up to $150 off which is crazy. Choose wisely where you are going to shop from today. Amazon shoppers can hit the link below for a flat $100 savings.

Buy Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $799, now just $699

