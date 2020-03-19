Save $12 on a Brand New Apple Pencil 2 Today, Now Just $118

You can buy a brand new Apple Pencil 2 today for a low price of just $118, instead of the usual $129, saving you $12 straight away.

Apple Pencil 2 is Compatible with 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro Tablets, Save $12 Instantly

Apple announced the new iPad Pro yesterday and it retains support for the Apple Pencil 2 which is a darn good thing. So, if you are planning on getting the new iPad Pro, or just need Apple's accessory for your current 2018 pro tablet, then you can save $12 right away.

The Apple Pencil 2 is a huge sigh of relief compared to the first-generation model. The new one attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro and charges wirelessly. What this means is that the accessory is always at your disposal and you don't have to worry about losing it. And you don't have to deal with the awful way of charging it by shoving it into a Lightning port.

Apple Pencil features the precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.

With Apple Pencil, you can turn iPad into your notepad, canvas, or just about anything else you can imagine.

Compatible with iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Generation).

Apple Pencil is designed to be an even more comfortable, natural tool to use. The seamless design — no connectors or moving parts — makes it easy to store

If you find yourself taking notes way too often or want to explore your creative side a bit more then it's a no-brainer to invest in the Apple Pencil 2 right now. There's no special discount code you should know of and no coupon that needs to be clipped. Add the Pencil to your cart and checkout like you normally would.

Buy Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) - Was $129, now just $118

