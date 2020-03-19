Anker’s Power Strip with 3 USB Ports and 3 AC Outlets is Just $14 Right Now

Anker PowerPort Strip 3 with 3 USB ports and 3 USB outlets is currently discounted to $14, down from its usual $23 price.

Save 37% on Anker's Highly Rated Power Strip with Built-in USB Ports

Once you get used to a power strip with built-in USB ports, you will start to realize how great these things are. Anker makes some of the finest around and right now their PowerPort Strip 3 is discounted to just $14 and it is packed with some great features.

For starters, there are 3 AC outlets in this power strip, allowing you to connect or charge a multitude of devices, including laptops, drones and whatnot. Then there are the 3 USB-A ports which can virtually charge anything you can throw at it as long as it's USB compatible, including iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets etc. You can even power up a Nintendo Switch with this thing as long as you have the right cable to charge it.

This power strip has a lengthy 5-feet cable, so you can keep the power strip itself closer to you even if the wall outlet is farther away. You're going to be testing your cable management skills with this too.

Last but not the least, there are all kinds of built-in protections in this power strip to keep your devices safe while they are charging. Hit the link below and grab the PowerPort Strip 3 today.

Buy PowerPort Strip 3 with 5 Foot Long Extension Cord, Flat Plug, Safety Shutter (300 J) - Was $23, now just $14

Wait! We have more deals: