Skate 4 Will Reportedly be Showcased for the First Time in July

After years of pleading from fans, EA finally announced a new Skate game back in 2020, but since then, updates have been hard to come by. We know it’s in development at a new Canadian studio, Full Circle, and a brief teaser video was shared around a year ago, but that’s been the extent of the official information. That said, back in March prolific leaker Tom Henderson claimed he’d heard the project was further along than most fans thought, with internal testing reportedly underway.

Well, Henderson is back, now claiming Skate 4 will be revealed next month. Henderson isn’t quite sure what the nature of this reveal will be, but it’s likely first gameplay will be unveiled. It’s also suggested some hands-on previews from journalists and content creators may go live around that time. Henderson reiterates that the new Skate is surprisingly far along in development, with footage that leaked back in April likely already being months out of date.

As for when Skate 4 may land in players’ hands, EA has revealed they have four unrevealed titles set to launch in Q4 2023 (which runs from January 1 to March 31, 2023). These include a “Major IP,” “Sports Title,” and “Remake.” The new Skate could potentially fit all of those descriptions.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt for now. Earlier this year, the annual E3-season EA Play Live event was canceled, but the publisher has promised to reveal games individually throughout the year…

We love EA Play Live as it's our way of connecting with our players and sharing what’s new with all of you. However, this year things aren't lining up to show you everything on one date. We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we’ll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them. We look forward to spending time with you throughout the year!

