Skate 4 Officially Announced by the Series’ Original Producers

After being starved for new content for years, fans of skateboarding games finally have something to look forward to. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is coming back and it was just announced during EA Play Live 2020 that Skate 4 in the works. While we didn’t get an actual look at the game, longtime Skate producers Chris "Cuz" Perry and Deran Chung showed up to announce the series was returning and thank fans for their passionate (to say the least) support. Jump to the 46:30-minute mark in the EA Play Live video below to check out the Skate segment.

Here’s what Chris Perry had to say about the return of the Skate series...

We're back, we're doing it, Skate's happening...we're rolling. We secretly got together, it's happening, the Skate evolution continues. [...] We've got a long way to go, but we're stoked, and this is just the beginning. We want to thank you for your passion, your patience, and all the support you've given to get us to this point. You commented this into existence. Skate forever.

…and here’s Deran Chung’s thoughts on the matter.

We've been waiting years, honestly, to make the right game, at the right time, with the right idea, and I'm really, really pleased to say that we're here. [...] We really can't wait to bring you guys in and be a part of it with us.

The Skate series has laid dormant for over a decade, with the last entry in the series being 2007’s Skate 3. A few weeks back, iconoclastic pro skater Jason Dill let slip that he had been approached about a mobile port of Skate 3, but he told EA they should just make Skate 4 instead. Apparently, they listened. Too bad Dill didn’t ask sooner!

No word on when Skate 4 might arrive, but it sounds like we may be waiting for a while. What do you think? Excited to hit the ramps again?