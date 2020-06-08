SilverStone Reveals the CS330, An mATX PC Case Designed with Video Editors and Home Servers in Mind

Silverstone reveals the CS330 PC case, that is a PC case designed with Video Editors and Home Servers in mind. The CS330 PC case has a significant number of storage bays allowing for video editors to easily save all the clips and files without ever needing to worry about if they have enough space for another HDD. This PC case also features very good compatibility for your PC, and a key feature that this case offers is the ability to remove the motherboard tray and the top panel which allows for easy upgrading.

The CS330 PC case is perfect for video editors with a large number of HDD slots while still offering a large range of compatibility

The CS330 PC case features three 3.5" SAS or SATA hard drives that are easily removable via the ports on the front panel. These three HDD ports offer speeds up to 12 GB per second while being a tray-less and screw-less design. These three slots are perfect for video editors as keeping clips easily accessible without having to open the PC case and plug in a new hard drive. The CS330 PC case features a total of seven 3.5" HDD mounting locations and either a single 3.5" drive or 2.5" drive.

The CS330 PC case offers a removable motherboard tray and a removable top panel. This removable motherboard tray allows PC builders to easily maintain your PC, this design also makes the process of upgrading your PC easier as well.

This PC case offers a very good range of compatibility, this compatibility includes supporting a motherboard size from micro-ATX to mini-ITX. Alongside the motherboard compatibility, this case features a graphics card length of up to 336 mm and a CPU cooler height of up to 165 mm meaning a powerful graphics can easily fit inside this case.

Since the CPU cooler is closer to the bottom of the case, this can potentially lead to the CPU cooler sagging over time but the CS330 PC case features an integrated CPU cooler supporter. This supporter easily helps distribute the weight of the CPU cooler.

Sadly, Silverstone hasn't announced the pricing for this PC case or when this case will be available.