Seasonic Intros New Vertex PSUs – RTX 40-Ready, Compatible With ATX 3.0 & PCIe Gen 5 Standards

Jason R. Wilson
Sep 24, 2022, 08:11 AM EDT

Seasonic Electronics., Co., Ltd. is announcing the new VERTEX Series of power supplies developed and constructed to power new PC components demanding the new ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 standards seen in most next-gen systems.

SEASONIC officially launches Vertex series PSUs, consistent with ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 standards

The PSU has a significant function in new computer systems. After NVIDIA's September announcement about releasing the new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards, Seasonic evolved into a new generation of power supplies. The company's most unique PSU designs should resolve problems such as VGA excursion power and cable integrity (now with high-grade 12VHPWR connectors).

Seasonic's new Vertex PSU offers ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 standards to new systems. Image source: Seasonic.

ATX 3.0 is the most notable update in the long-running Advanced Technology eXtended (ATX) standard launched by Intel in 1995. Newer PCIe standards significantly boost bandwidth connection to GPUs, SSDs, and other computer peripherals. For instance, Intel's 12th Gen Core systems added support for PCIe 5.0, while the company's previous 11th Gen systems added support for PCIe 4.0. However, all generations of PCIe are backward compatible, so there is no reason not to upgrade.

The new VERTEX Series PSUs will provide 1200 W / 1000 W / 850 W and 750 Watts of true power in both Platinum and Gold levels of efficiency, with all the finest attributes you can expect from a Seasonic power supply unit, such as:

  • Full modularity for the best cable management options
  • Added 12VHPWR cable to comply with the new graphic cards
  • 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fan for quiet operation
  • Seasonic Hybrid Silent Fan Control for optimal cooling
  • Complete protection features: OPP / OVP / UVP / SCP / OCP / OTP
  • Ten years warranty – our commitment to high quality

PLATINUM EFFICIENCY MSRP:

  • VERTEX PX-1200: $ 259.99 / € 309.00
  • VERTEX PX-1000: $ 219.99 / € 259.00
  • VERTEX PX-850: $ 189.99 / € 229.00
  • VERTEX PX-750: $ 169.99 / € 199.00

GOLD EFFICIENCY MSRP:

  • VERTEX GX-1200: $ 229.99 / € 269.00
  • VERTEX GX-1000: $ 199,99 / € 239,00
  • VERTEX GX-850: $ 169,99 / € 199.00
  • VERTEX GX-750: $ 149,99 / € 179.00

The new Seasonic Vertex power supply units will be available Mid-December 2022 in North America, Europe, and Asia markets.

Actual stock availability may vary depending on geographic region. Please consult your local Seasonic or computer hardware reseller for more information.

For more information on Seasonic's line of power supply units and computer components, head to https://seasonic.com/.

News Source: Seasonic

