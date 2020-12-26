SilverStone Announces the MS12 External NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure

SilverStone has announced the MS12 External NVMe M.2 SSD enclosure, which uses the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C interface while offering support for various lengths of M.2 SSDs. This M.2 SSD enclosure's USB 3.2 Genx2 interface can supply up to 20 GB per second in data transfer speed. SilverStone has yet to announce any pricing or when the MS12 will be available for purchase.

SilverStone's MS12 M.2 SSD enclosure has an aluminum heatsink while using a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface, allowing up to 20 GB per second

SilverStone's MS12 M.2 SSD enclosure uses the latest 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C interface, which can support up to 20 GB per second transfer speed. This interface is made for NVMe M.2 solid-state drive, which can easily reach a transfer rate of up to 20 GB per second. This enclosure uses aluminum to cool the NVMe SSDs effectively, and the dual thermal pads allow for easy thermal conductivity. This enclosure offers a single color, being black, while using the ASMedia ASM2364 connector. The included LED has a solid blue light when powered on and a blinking blue light when the user accesses the data stored on the device.

This enclosure features a rugged design with an aluminum alloy case, further increasing the cooling capacity while still providing an incredibly durable outer casing to the device. This enclosure is compliant with not only the PCI Express Base specification but also the NVMe Express base specification as well.

This enclosure offers support for three different SSD sizes, and these sizes include 22 x 80 mm, 22 x 60 mm, and 22 x 42 mm. This allows for a large variety of different SSD sizes that allows for widespread usage for the MS12 External NVMe M.2 SSD enclosure.

For compatibility, this enclosure only supports the PCIe M.2 NVMe SSDs and doesn't offer support for SATA M.2 or PCIe AHCI M.2. Users will need to ensure that their desired NVMe SSD uses the PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD.

This enclosure supports both BOT and UAS Protocol and Trim command sets, ensuring that any data stored within the installed drive is secure. SilverStone has yet to announce any pricing information for the MS12 or information regarding when this SSD enclosure will be available for purchase!