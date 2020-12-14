ASRock Rack Announces the M2_VGA Graphics Card

ASRock Rack is an ASRock's enterprise motherboard subsidiary, has announced a unique item; this item is called the M.2 VGA graphics card. This graphics card may not offer the power that gamers require due to the limited power supplied, but the M2_VGA graphics card comes in the M.2 2280 form factor, ideal for server applications.

This graphics card uses the Silicon Motions SM750 with embedded memory, and this graphics card is built in the common storage format of M.2 2280. The Silicon Motions SM750 features a memory of 16 MB of DDR for its frame buffer and 300 MHz DACs while using a single PCIe lane. The M.2 2280 format offers support for the B-key and M-key, enabling widespread support for servers.

This graphics card may be limited in performance due to the smaller form factor, and the tiny headers output the display to only an analog D-Sub video output. This graphics card also has a connector for power, which required just a single Molex connector. This graphics card has a maximum power consumption of just 1.49 watts. The M2_VGA has a maximum resolution of 1080p, meaning 4K and 1440p monitors are out of the question for this graphics card.

While this graphics card is interesting, it's not built or designed for gamers and is instead is focused on the server marketplace. This is because space inside a server is at a premium, and having a graphics card that takes a significant amount of space can be seen as a waste of space and potentially lead to a loss in revenue. This graphics card features a length of just 20 mm, a width of just 22 mm, and a height of just 11 mm.

The M2_VGA graphics card has a wide operational temperature range from 10°C to 35°C, which is 50°F all the way up to 95°F.

Sadly, at the time of writing, the product page for the M2_VGA graphics card doesn't list a release date or the price for this unique card. This graphics card is designed to be installed in rack servers, point of sale systems, kiosks, digital slot machines, and other embedded PC applications.