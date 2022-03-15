Silent Hill Trademark Updated With Mention of Virtual Reality Headsets

The Silent Hill trademark has been recently updated, possibly suggesting that something is brewing regarding the classic survival horror series by Konami.

As reported on the LeaksAndRumors subreddit, Konami recently updated several of its trademarks, including the Silent Hill trademark. Interestingly enough, the trademark now mentions virtual reality headsets, meaning that future entries in the series could be VR games as well.

The fact that Konami has updated the Silent Hill trademark doesn't mean that new games will be coming in the future. Still, it definitely suggests that something is happening for the series, also considering we have heard in the past few months that Konami may be planning to revive some of its series with remakes. Additionally, it's also being rumored that a Silent Hill game is also in development by Bloober Team as part of a strategic partnership with Konami.

It is a historic day for me and the culmination of several years of our work. The fact that such a renowned company as KONAMI has decided to strategically cooperate with the Bloober Team means that we also joined the world leaders in gaming and became an equal partner for the leading players in this market.

It has been a long time since a Silent Hill game has been released, so the time has definitely come for the series to come back into the spotlight. We will keep you updated on any development of the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.