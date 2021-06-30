Bloober Team Has Entered a Strategic Partnership With Konami; A Silent Hill Project Is Rumored to Be in the Works

Bloober Team, the Polish development team behind The Medium and the Layers of Fear series, among others, announced today a strategic partnership with Japanese publisher Konami.

In a new message shared on the developer's Official Website, Bloober Team confirmed that the partnership involves the development of content and the exchange of know-how.

Bloober Team President Piotr Babieno commented on the newly announced partnership, saying:

It is a historic day for me and the culmination of several years of our work. The fact that such a renowned company as KONAMI has decided to strategically cooperate with the Bloober Team means that we also joined the world leaders in gaming and became an equal partner for the leading players in this market.

Following the announcement of the partnership between Bloober Team and Konami, VGC once again that one of the projects in the works as part of this partnership is related to the Silent Hill series. Additionally, it seems like another Silent Hill project has been outsourced to a major Japanese developer, and more projects related to the series may be in the works.

The Medium is Bloober Team's latest game, released earlier this year on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The game is a competent horror game with a clear Silent Hill vibe, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

The Medium is a good return to form for the survival horror genre that's split in such wild directions, from the first person Allison Road/P.T. at one end and the creature sneakers that either overload the player with firepower or strip it all away to force them to hide from a greater threat. The Medium takes a different path altogether, instead trying to invoke the split realities of Silent Hill and rely on those feelings of longing and desire for something new from Team Silent. While Bloober Team misses that crucial spark that made the Silent Hill titles so brilliant in the first place, their first draft of horror should spook and delight fans of the genre.

Despite VGC having proved to be extremely reliable, we have to take rumors of a Bloober Team-developed Silent Hill game with a grain of salt. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.