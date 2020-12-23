Silent Hill Creator Confirms He’s Working on a Multiplatform Horror Action-Adventure Game

Earlier this month we learned that Keiichiro Toyama, creator and director of Silent Hill at Konami, and later the Siren and Gravity Rush series at Sony, had broken away and founded a new independent development house, Bokeh Game Studio. Joining Toyama at the new studio are The Last Guardian producer Kazunobu Sato and Gravity Rush game designer Junya Okura. While that’s certainly a promising lineup of talent, we haven't been given many details about Bokeh’s first game, other than it would be an action title.

Well, in a new interview with IGN, Toyama revealed more information about his new project, and Silent Hill fans should be happy. According to Toyama, his new game is an “action-adventure game that will appeal to fans of my previous work” featuring both “battles and story elements.” That said, you shouldn’t necessarily expect a straight-ahead survival horror game…

If anything, this will be more of a horror-oriented game. But we will focus on making this a broader entertainment experience, rather than a hardcore horror game. We are developing with PC as the lead platform, but we hope to release the game on as many console platforms as possible.

Based on Toyama’s description, it kind of seems like the new game will be a mix of sorts between Silent Hill and Gravity Rush, which definitely sounds intriguing to me. That said, don’t expect the game to arrive any time too soon – according to producer Kazunobu Sato, the project is still in the early prototype phase and probably won’t arrive for at least three years. Silent Hill fans may not have to wait that long for something new, as rumors have been flying that Sony is working on a revival of the franchise, and that Toyama was involved in the project in some capacity before leaving the company.

