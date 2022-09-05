Silent Hill 2 Remake Leaked Screenshots Are Taken From Internal Pitch Demo; Several People Who Worked on the Original Are Working on the Remake – Rumor

The Silent Hill 2 Remake screenshots that have been making the rounds have been taken from an internal pitch demo.

According to Dusk Golem, who previously leaked screenshots from an unannounced Silent Hill game, as well as Resident Evil Village information before official announcements, the screenshots have been taken from an internal demo pitch and are not representative of the final product in any way. VGC's sources have corroborated Dusk Golem's information, so it is almost certain that the final game will not look like it does in the leaked screenshots at all.

Konami picking Bloober Team to develop the Silent Hill 2 Remake is a controversial choice for sure when it comes to writing, but it seems like the Polish development team is being supported by several people who have worked on the original, according to Dusk Golem:

I'm going to say something that's going to change the temperature a bit; I'm fully aware there's actually several people who worked on the original SH2 working on this alongside Bloober.

Concept art from the Silent Hill 2 Remake has also been shared online following the screenshots' leak. According to Dusk Golem, it is a touched-up version of art from Masahiro Ito. The leaker also suggests waiting for an official reveal, as most of what we have seen so far is old:

I'll confirm the concept art piece is real, it's actually one of Masahiro Ito's pieces.

Having seen a lot more at this point, I'll just say this; I recommend waiting for an official reveal. A lot of this stuff is old shit. I'm cautiously optimistic, I get pessimism and apprehension, but I think seeing how they put their foot forward is worth more than this old stuff.

The Silent Hill 2 Remake has yet to be announced officially. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.