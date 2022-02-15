Latest Sifu Update 1.06 Includes Boss Bug Fixes, Level Tweaks, Optimizations, Performance Improvements and More
Sifu update 1.06 has been released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. Here’s what it does.
The new update is a minor one, but it does pack some fixes and tweaks that will be welcomed by players, including some tweaks to the game’s second level, and bug fixes for the second and third bosses (Sean and Kuroki). In addition, this new patch offers fixes for several crashes and includes performance improvements in all levels.
We’ve included the official release notes, as released by developer Slocalap, down below:
Sifu Update 1.06 Release Notes PS5/PS4 and PC (Epic Games Store)
Design:
- Polish and Debug. Small tweaks on the second level
- Bug fixes for second (Sean) and third (Kuroki) bosses
Code:
- Global optimizations
- Crash fixes.
Art & Lighting:
- Performance improvements in all levels
- Polish and debug
Sifu is available globally now for PS5, PS4, and PC. Revealed during Sony's PlayStation State of Play showcase back in February of last year, the Kung-fu action title was released earlier this month.
Featuring the gripping intensity of classic Kung Fu films with realistic and raw combat, Sifu tells the story of a young Kung Fu student who has spent their life training for a day of reckoning after the brutal murder of their entire family by a mysterious assassination squad. Hunt down the murderers one by one as you explore gang-ridden suburbs, hidden corners deep within the city, all the way to the cold hallways of corporate towers. Adaptation and careful positioning are the key to your survival and you must use everything at your disposal to succeed in your life’s mission.Sifu’s unique gameplay sits in the crossroads of two established and popular genres, mashing the intensity and timeless thrill of beat em ups with the gripping design of 3D character action games. Set against a detailed backdrop of a fictional Chinese city, you will uncover an ancient mystery via a series of difficult confrontations that will test your skills to their limit. To overcome the odds that are heavily stacked against you, you’ll need to rely on your mastery of Kung Fu, and on a magical pendant that will revive you after death. The cost of magic is dear, however, and you will age significantly every time you come back to life: time is the price you will pay for your revenge.
