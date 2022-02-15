Latest Sifu Update 1.06 Includes Boss Bug Fixes, Level Tweaks, Optimizations, Performance Improvements and More

Sifu update 1.06 has been released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. Here’s what it does.

The new update is a minor one, but it does pack some fixes and tweaks that will be welcomed by players, including some tweaks to the game’s second level, and bug fixes for the second and third bosses (Sean and Kuroki). In addition, this new patch offers fixes for several crashes and includes performance improvements in all levels.

We’ve included the official release notes, as released by developer Slocalap, down below:

Sifu Update 1.06 Release Notes PS5/PS4 and PC (Epic Games Store) Design: Polish and Debug. Small tweaks on the second level

Bug fixes for second (Sean) and third (Kuroki) bosses Code: Global optimizations

Crash fixes. Art & Lighting: Performance improvements in all levels

Polish and debug

Sifu is available globally now for PS5, PS4, and PC. Revealed during Sony's PlayStation State of Play showcase back in February of last year, the Kung-fu action title was released earlier this month.