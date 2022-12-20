Sifu Launches on Xbox and Steam in March Alongside the New Arenas Mode

The hardcore roguelite martial arts brawler Sifu was one of the big indie hits of 2022, and in early 2023, even more folks will get the opportunity to play the game. Today, developer Sloclap announced the game is coming to Xbox and Steam (it was previously an Epic exclusive) in March 2023. These ports of the game will arrive alongside the new Arenas mode, which will present new challenges and unlockable modifiers for players. You can check out a trailer for Arenas mode, below.

Here’s a bit more detail about Arenas mode, which will be a free addition for all players.

“Successfully completing the Arenas will progressively unlock a massive new modifiers batch, which doubles the current game's amount and notably brings alternative moves to the Kung Fu palette of our main character. Completing the Arenas challenges will also unlock new cheats and exclusive new outfits."

Have you missed out on Sifu thus far? Here’s the game’s official description…

"Whether you choose to play as a male or a female character, in Sifu, you will ponder that question on your path for revenge, hunting down your family’s assassins. One against all, you have no allies, countless enemies, and a mysterious amulet to bring you back to life every time you die. Yet, be warned! Your secret weapon comes with a hefty price to pay: aging and its consequences."

Learning by Fire: Your enemies don't wait their turn, and they don't broadcast their intent. Dodge, parry, strike, use combos and be like water making its way through captivating environments. Learn how to master your art, whether by fighting through the underbelly of a nightclub, scrambling through a refined gallery to avoid getting surrounded, or vertically navigating a towering office building.

Adaptation is Survival: Careful positioning and clever use of the environment to your advantage are key to your survival. Use everything at your disposal: throwable objects, makeshift weapons, windows, and ledges... The odds are stacked against you, and you will be offered no mercy.

Training Never Ends: Kung Fu is mastery through practice, a path for both the body and the mind. Learn from your errors, unlock unique skills, and find the strength to master the devastating techniques of Pak Mei Kung Fu.

Sifu can currently be played on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, and Switch. The game launches on Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in March of 2023.