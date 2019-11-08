Shenmue III Shows off Fishing, Arcade Games, Forklift Driving, and Other Side Stuff

The Shenmue games have an ongoing story, combat, and all the other stuff you expect from a typical open-world adventure, but what really sets the series apart are the quirky little side activities fool around with in the world. It wouldn’t be a Shenmue game if you didn’t spend as much time wasting time as progressing the plot! Thankfully, the latest Shenmue III trailer shows off some of the upcoming game’s distractions, including fishing, wood chopping, arcade games, and yes, forklift driving! You can check out the trailer below (click the “CC” button on the YouTube video for English subtitles).

While we’re at it, how a couple more recent Shenmue III trailers? This one focuses on combat and training.

Related New Shenmue III Demo Footage Out Now, Some Captured at 4K Resolution

And here’s another look at the game’s world and characters.

Looking pretty good! It’s almost like Shenmue III is an actual video game that’s coming out in a couple weeks! Seems hard to believe. Haven’t been keeping up with all things Shenmue III? Here’s the basic rundown of what to expect:

Play as Ryo Hazuki, an 18-year-old Japanese martial artist hellbent on avenging his father’s death. In this third installment of the epic Shenmue series, Ryo seeks to solve the mystery behind the Phoenix Mirror, an artifact sought after by his father’s killer. His journey takes him to an immersive representation of rural China, brimming with activity and surrounded by beautiful landscapes. Ryo’s adventure leads him to towns and mountain villages where he can further his training, try his hand at gambling, play arcade games, and work part-time jobs while investigating those who know truth behind the Phoenix Mirror.

Shenmue III finally arrives on PC (via the Epic Games Store) and PS4 on November 19. What do you think? Did these latest trailers get you excited for the return of the series, or is Shenmue’s time long gone?