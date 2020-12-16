Sharkoon Released The Shark Force II Ergonomic Gaming Mouse

Sharkoon has released the Shark Force II Gaming mouse, featuring an ergonomic design that features mouse curved and is designed for right-hand gamers. This mouse features a rubberized surface, which allows for a firm hold while still reducing the wrist strain if used for a longer time. The Shark Force II Gaming mouse is currently available for a price of €9.99 or roughly $12.14.

The Shark Force II Ergonomic Gaming mouse is currently available through Sharkoon's website for a price of roughly $12.14

The Shark Force II Ergonomic Gaming mouse features a unique design, featuring angular contours and three different color options. The Ergonomic gaming mouse features a unique design, having curved sides toward the back of the mouse. This mouse features a cable length of 180 cm and a gold-plated USB plug to ensure a reliable connection. The included cable features a Textile-Braided cable to ensure that this cable won't be snagged or caught on any section of the desk. The design of this mouse ensures that moving this mouse is easy and efficient for gamers.

These options include a white, grey, and black color option. This range of color options ensures that this gaming mouse will fit with nearly any PC setup. This mouse also features RGB lighting on both the DPI button and toward the bottom of the mouse, which has the Shark Force logo illuminated. The installed buttons offer a lifetime of 10 million clicks, which ensures a longer life span for gamers.

This mouse features a total of six buttons with feature two buttons on the side of the mouse to be activated by the thumb, allowing for a much more ergonomic design for gamers. The Shark Force II Ergonomic Gaming mouse uses a PixArt PAW3519 optical sensor. This sensor features a maximum polling rate of 1,000 Hz, ensuring that the gamer's actions are reflected in-game.

The Shark Force II Ergonomic Gaming mouse is currently available through Sharkooon's website and features a price tag of €9.99 or roughly $12.14. This lowered price may make this mouse a perfect choice as a Christmas gift or a surprise stocking stuffer. The Shark Force II Ergonomic Gaming mouse now has a product page, showcasing the features that this mouse provides.