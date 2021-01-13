EIZO Announces the FlexScan EV2480 Featuring A 1080P Resolution

EIZO has announced its newest monitor, called the FlexScan EV2480, which features a Full HD resolution with a maximum refresh rate of 60 Hz. This monitor uses an IPS panel with a 23.8" screen size and uses the sRGB color gamut. This monitor offers three different video inputs, using either a USB Type-C, a DisplayPort, and an HDMI port. This monitor features either a black color scheme or a white color scheme.

The FlexScan EV2480 monitor offers a Full HD resolution with a maximum refresh rate of 60 Hz and has an expected shipping date in January 2021

The FlexScan EV2480 monitor offers a Full HD or a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 while having a maximum refresh rate of up to 60 Hz. These specifications may not be perfect for gamers but look perfect for nearly any workplace or home office. This monitor offers the ability to connect the video signal through a USB Type-C connection or a more standard Video input of HDMI or DisplayPort. The design of this monitor features a nearly frameless design, having a minimal bordering around the screen.

The USB Type-C port can deliver up to 70 watts for conveniently charging small desktop PCs and laptops, stopping the laptop charger's need. This monitor offers four different models, either coming in a black color scheme or white color scheme. Each color can come with a FlexStand, and this stand supports a wide range of ergonomics. This stand features offer support for the Height Adjustment range, Tilt Support, and Pivot support. This stand can offer tilt support for 35° up and 5° down and offers a height adjustment range of 191.2 mm. This stand features swivel support for 344° and pivot support for 90° both clockwise and counterclockwise.

For connectivity, This monitor features three different video inputs. These inputs include a USB Type-C, a DisplayPort, and an HDMI port. This wide support for various video inputs ensures that ports supplied by the business laptops can be connected to this computer. These monitors feature a Five-year warranty and a six-month no bright guarantee and ships with Eco-friendly custom packaging.

This monitor is expected to begin shipping in January 2021, with the date of availability varying by different countries.