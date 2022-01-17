Shadow Warrior 3 Release Date Leaks via Digital Stores, Pre-Order Includes First 2 Games

Get ready to slice and dice, because it seems very much like Shadow Warrior 3 is arriving in March. This hasn’t been officially announced by publisher Devolver Digital yet, but both the Xbox and PlayStation Stores have updated their listing with a March 1 release date, so it seems like this is the real deal. The listings also reveal a price ($50) and the following pre-order bonuses…

Shadow Warrior [Full Game]

Shadow Warrior 2 [Full Game]

Limited Edition Katana Skin [DLC] for Shadow Warrior 3

Not a bad bunch of extra goodies! For those that haven’t been keeping up, Shadow Warrior 3 is the work of Polish series creators Flying Wild Hog, and looks to be the most over-the-top entry in the series yet. Here’s a quick rundown of the game’s features:

Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on a mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon's egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm. Conduct a symphony of death with each encounter by mixing overwhelming firepower with devastatingly precise katana strikes as you dash in and around the demonic hordes.

Flow between nimble movement techniques including air dashes, wall running, double jumps, and the fancy new grappling hook busts your combat and movement options wide open in every battle.

Execute spectacular finishing moves to claim a piece of your conquered foe and unleash its powers back on the horde in a burst of unstoppable fury and powerful magic.

Each environment is lined with hazardous structures and devices that can be activated to add another layer of creative choice to the offensive strategy.

Trek across a mythic Asian land infused with the magic and technology of ancient samurai, now overrun by the demonic yokai from Japanese folklore.

Brace for expertly delivered one-liners from Lo Wang, pointed banter with Zilla, and an intense thrill-ride of absurd predicaments on the way to turning doomsday into a new day.

Shadow Warrior 3 launches on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility on March 1 (pending official announcement).