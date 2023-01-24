Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew Announced by Desperados III Developers

Mimimi Games, the developers of games like Shadow Tactics: Blades of Shogun and Desperados III, have announced a new title that will be completely self-published by them. This new game, known as Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, will be the developer's first self-published game and introduce magic, supernatural elements, and other new features.

You can watch the cinematic reveal trailer for Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew below:

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is a game that's set in a fully fantastical setting compared to the previous games made by the developer. This setting will bring with it a lot of new magic and supernatural features, such as ghost ships, cursed pirates with supernatural abilities, and a lot more new options.

This new setting also allows the developers to integrate Quicksaves and Quickloads as part of the world and narrative. The mechanic comes from your ghost ship (The Red Marley), allowing you to manipulate time by pausing time, queuing up multiple actions, or rewinding to the moment before things go south. This feature will play a major role in the main plot of Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

The surprises don't end there. The developers also aired a new gameplay trailer that shows off actual game footage right away. You can watch the gameplay trailer below:

It's been revealed that the game will see you exploring various islands in the Lost Caribbean as you seek the legendary Black Pearls to revive a cursed crew of your own. The game will provide players with more freedom than before, with non-linear game progression in a more dynamic sandbox. Moreover, you can freely select your crew members before embarking on each mission.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam/Epic Games Store) at some point during 2023.