Aiko´s Choice Is a Standalone Expansion Coming This Year to Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Today, publisher Daedalic Entertainment and developer Mimimi Games announced Aiko´s Choice, a new standalone expansion coming in late 2021 to the critically acclaimed real-time tactics game Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. A copy of the main game won't be required, though it is nonetheless recommended to experience at least the first missions of Blades of the Shogun for narrative reasons.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko´s Choice focuses on one of the main game's protagonists: the kunoichi adept Aiko. She is a master of camouflage and distracts enemies disguised as a Geisha. While Aiko was certain that she left her old life behind, a new enemy deeply connected to Aiko's past reappears from the shadows to challenge her. Together with her friends, a group of deadly assassins, she sets out to hunt down the ghosts of her past. Features: Return to the beautiful world of Shadow Tactics set in Japan, early Edo period.

Rejoin your favorite characters for one final adventure set within the story of the main game Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun .

Experience a previously untold tale centered around the kunoichi adept Aiko, who has to face a vicious enemy connected to her past.

Explore three fully fledged main missions, located in brand-new environments, and three shorter interlude missions.

The press release also comes with a gorgeous bundle of images for Aiko´s Choice, as you can see in the gallery below.

Mimimi Announce New Strategy Game in Partnership with the German Government











To learn why the main game sparked a renaissance in the real-time tactics genre, check out our review.